Ballot drop box at Shoreline Library in middle of construction site

192nd and Aurora

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



By Diane Hettrick





The ballot drop box located behind the Shoreline Library is in the middle of a construction zone.





The library is renovating its HVAC system, which required excavation of a trench in the parking lot from the entry to the small HVAC building by the stairs (roughly where the bricked crosswalk is).





To get to the ballot box, park in open areas of the parking lot and walk to the ballot box.





Other local ballot boxes:







