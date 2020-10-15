Ballot drop box at Shoreline Library in middle of construction site
Thursday, October 15, 2020
The ballot drop box located behind the Shoreline Library is in the middle of a construction zone.
The library is renovating its HVAC system, which required excavation of a trench in the parking lot from the entry to the small HVAC building by the stairs (roughly where the bricked crosswalk is).
To get to the ballot box, park in open areas of the parking lot and walk to the ballot box.
Other local ballot boxes:
- Lake Forest Park City Hall in Town Center at Ballinger / Bothell Way NE
- 192nd and Aurora park n ride in the corner across from the former Sleep Air / roller derby building and Cats Exclusive
