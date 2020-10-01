Classifieds: Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners to hold a public hearing to review revenue stream and set benefit charge for Kenmore and Lake Forest Park
Thursday, October 1, 2020
Notice of Public Hearing
Northshore Fire Department
King County Fire Protection District No.16
TO: All owners of personal property and improvements to real property located within the geographical boundaries of King County Fire District No. 16 (City of Lake Forest Park and the City of Kenmore):
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Fire Commissioners of Northshore Fire Department will hold a public hearing at the date, time and place specified below to:
- Review sources of revenue for the District’s 2021 expense budget, including revenue from property taxes and possible increases in property tax revenues, if any, as required by RCW 84.55.120; and
- Review and establish the District’s benefit charge to be imposed in 2021 for the support of its legally authorized activities which will maintain or improve the services afforded in the District as provided in RCW 52.18.060.
DATE OF HEARING: Tuesday, October 20, 2020
TIME OF HEARING: 6:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard
PLACE OF HEARING: Meeting will be held via Zoom.
Go to www.Zoom.com and select “Join a Meeting”
Meeting ID: 824 4432 8779
Passcode: 430227
DATED this 1st Day of October 2020.
David Maehren, Chair
Board of Fire Commissioners
