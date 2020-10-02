AG Ferguson sues Brown Paper Tickets
Friday, October 2, 2020
Ferguson asserts the Seattle-based company, which provides ticket management and support for event organizers, failed to pay organizers for events that occurred before COVID-19 shutdowns and has not refunded consumers for tickets they purchased for entertainment and other events cancelled due to the pandemic.
The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, asserts the company engaged in unfair and deceptive acts that violated Washington’s Consumer Protection Act. Ferguson asserts that Brown Paper Tickets owes event organizers approximately $6 million and ticket buyers $760,000 nationwide.
“Small organizations and individuals are hurting right now,” Ferguson said. “As the people’s lawyer, my job is put money back into the pockets of Washingtonians harmed by entities who don’t play by the rules and honor their commitments.”
