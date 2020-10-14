City of Lake Forest Park Budget and Finance Meeting October 15
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Committee Members for Budget: John Resha (Chair), Tom French, Semra Riddle, Phillippa Kassover, John Wright, Mark Phillips, and Lorri Bodi
- Director’s Report
- Deliberation and Recommendations on Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 Budget
Budget Committee Discussion Documents and Attachments HERE pages 3-4
1. September 2020 Budget Monitoring Dashboard
2. Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 BiennialBudget
