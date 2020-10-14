City of Lake Forest Park Budget and Finance Meeting October 15

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

City of Lake Forest Park Budget and Finance Meeting October 15, 2020 6:00pm
Meeting to be Held Virtually

Committee Members for Budget: John Resha (Chair), Tom French, Semra Riddle, Phillippa Kassover, John Wright, Mark Phillips, and Lorri Bodi

  1. Director’s Report
  2. Deliberation and Recommendations on Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 Budget

Budget Committee Discussion Documents and Attachments HERE  pages 3-4

1. September 2020 Budget Monitoring Dashboard
2. Mayor’s Proposed 2021-2022 BiennialBudget


You are invited to a Zoom webinar.
Oct 15, 2020 6:00pm 
Topic: Budget and Finance Committee Meeting
 
Click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/95265285864

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,95265285864# or +13462487799,,95265285864#

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+1669900 6833 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923
Webinar ID: 952 6528 5864

International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acOUxJccOd



