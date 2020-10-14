NHL Seattle Kraken to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Join us to hear about the new NHL SEATTLE KRAKEN hockey team. Learn about the training center, Climate Pledge Arena, and development of hockey in communities across the Northwest.
Community Development Director, Kyle Boyd looks forward to sharing and hearing about questions you may have about professional and community hockey in the Seattle area.
All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate.
Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by emailing the club at: info@northcentralseattlekiwanis.org
We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about this organization located in our North Seattle community.
