NHL Seattle Kraken to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a ZOOM virtual meeting beginning at 6:50pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Join us to hear about the new NHL SEATTLE KRAKEN hockey team. Learn about the training center, Climate Pledge Arena, and development of hockey in communities across the Northwest.

Community Development Director, Kyle Boyd looks forward to sharing and hearing about questions you may have about professional and community hockey in the Seattle area.

All Kiwanis members and members of the public are welcome to participate. 

Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by emailing the club at: info@northcentralseattlekiwanis.org

We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about this organization located in our North Seattle community.




Posted by DKH at 1:30 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  