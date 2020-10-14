NHL Seattle Kraken to speak at Kiwanis virtual meeting

The North Central Seattle Kiwanis Club will hold a ZOOM virtual meeting beginning at 6:50pm on Thursday, October 15, 2020.









We hope that you will use this opportunity to hear about this organization located in our North Seattle community.









Those who are not Kiwanis members can get instructions on how to access the ZOOM meeting by emailing the club at: info@northcentralseattlekiwanis.org

Join us to hear about the new NHL SEATTLE KRAKEN hockey team. Learn about the training center, Climate Pledge Arena, and development of hockey in communities across the Northwest.Community Development Director, Kyle Boyd looks forward to sharing and hearing about questions you may have about professional and community hockey in the Seattle area.