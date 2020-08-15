Senior Center hosts TeleCafe on Wednesday and a craft activity on Aug 26

Tips on Coping with Isolation









Register for special craft activity on Wednesday, August 26 with Kathy Brower, paper artist! Kathy has room for 15 students to do a paper craft on Zoom during our 8/26 Cafe and we want to make sure to get people registered ASAP. Email jarrodw@soundgenerations.org with your email address if you'd like to participate.

A Zoom social hour, a chance to visit while staying home and staying safe. Grab a cup of coffee and sit down to chat with your friends from the Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center from the comfort of your own computer or smartphone.

Check in with our social worker Alain Rhone on how we combat isolation during the pandemic. Explore opportunities at the Senior Center and beyond to enrich your social life while staying safe. Chat with new friends and share with one another as we build a digital community.