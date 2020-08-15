Flowers: Rose of Sharon

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Photo by Judith Muilenburg

Apparently the Rose of Sharon is a rose tree rather than a rose bush. The ArborDay website says this about it: 

The Rose-of-Sharon is an deciduous, upright, occasionally spreading shrub or small tree with multiple trunks. The branches grow upright and will not droop except when in flower. The leaves emerge late in the spring. Leaves are medium to dark green in summer with no or poor yellow fall color. 
The bark is light brown and thin, and the wood itself is weak. The trumpet shaped flowers are 2-4" across in colors of white, pink, red, violet or purple. They stay open for one day and close at night. 
Single-flowered varieties are hardier than the double-flowered types. The roots are located just below the soil surface. This shrub is tolerant of many soil textures, moisture conditions, and acid to alkaline pH if it is in full or nearly full sun.

More information here



Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  