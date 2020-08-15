Federal Transit Administration awards Sound Transit $4.8 million to procure buses for SR 522 BRT project

Sound Transit concept image of a Stride BRT station on SR 522/NE 145th St









“Stride 3 will help relieve traffic congestion in the rapidly growing cities that it will serve,” said Sound Transit Board Member and Kenmore Mayor David Baker.

“In light of the financial impact of COVID-19 on Sound Transit, this grant is especially important now. We are grateful to the FTA and our congressional delegation for their ongoing support to improve transit in our region.”





The payment system enables riders to quickly board on all three doors. Enhancements such as raised boarding areas and display screens that show bus arrival times enhance user experience, while features such as transit signal priority and use of dedicated lanes for transit, HOVs, and business access increase both speed and reliability.





BRT is tailored to meet the needs of commuters and those who need fast service traveling over long distances.



The anticipated date for when SR522 BRT service will begin is 2024/2025. The schedule is subject to change due to impacts from the COVID-19 recession and the ongoing Sound Transit Board realignment process.



















