Case updates August 13, 2020; Kreidler extends emergency order on telehealth
Saturday, August 15, 2020
emergency order again, directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to aid consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.
His order is in effect until September 15, 2020 and requires health insurers to:
- Continue coverage for providing telehealth via methods including telephone and video chat tools such as Facetime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangout video, Skype and Go-to-Meeting.
- Cover all medically necessary diagnostic testing for flu and certain other viral respiratory illnesses billed during a provider visit for COVID-19 with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
- Treat drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 as provider visit with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
United States
- cases 5,228,817 including 52,799 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 166,317 including 1,497 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 66,319 includes 800 new within 24 hours
- hospitalizations 6,206 includes 24 new within 24 hours
- deaths 1,755 includes 19 reported within 24 hours
King county
- tested 311,911 - 4,859 in previous 24 hours
- cases 17,340 - 136 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 2,081 - 8 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 686 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,545 - 50 new in previous 24 hours
- cases 531 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 10 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 additional deaths in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,830 - 13 in previous 24 hours
- tested 1,830 - 13 in previous 24 hours
- cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
- deaths 0 - 0 new
