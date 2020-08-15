Case updates August 13, 2020; Kreidler extends emergency order on telehealth

Saturday, August 15, 2020

Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler extended his emergency order again, directing all state-regulated health insurers to make additional coverage changes to aid consumers during the coronavirus pandemic.

His order is in effect until September 15, 2020 and requires health insurers to:
  • Continue coverage for providing telehealth via methods including telephone and video chat tools such as Facetime, Facebook Messenger video chat, Google Hangout video, Skype and Go-to-Meeting.
  • Cover all medically necessary diagnostic testing for flu and certain other viral respiratory illnesses billed during a provider visit for COVID-19 with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
  • Treat drive-up testing sites for COVID-19 as provider visit with no copay, coinsurance or deductible.
More information here.

Case updates August 13, 2020

United States
  • cases 5,228,817 including 52,799 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 166,317 including 1,497 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
  • cases 66,319 includes 800 new within 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 6,206 includes 24 new within 24 hours
  • deaths 1,755 includes 19 reported within 24 hours
King county
  • tested 311,911 - 4,859 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 17,340 - 136 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 2,081 - 8 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 686 - 1 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
  • tested 8,545 - 50 new in previous 24 hours
  • cases 531 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 10 - 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 additional deaths in previous 24 hours
Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,830 - 13 in previous 24 hours
  • cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0 - 0 new

Corrected math for new state cases 

