Kittens available at Whisker City
Saturday, August 15, 2020
Need a companion while you are stuck at home? Whisker City has kittens ready to go. Get two - they are better together and will keep each other company when you eventually go back to work.
In early July, Whisker City rescued 18 kittens and one mama cat from Yakima, WA, keeping this small but mighty Shoreline rescue v-e-r-y busy!
Donations through the Amazon WishList have kept up with the enormous physical demands of The Yakima 19 and monetary donations have helped with the cost of their medical care and their spay or neuter surgeries.
Many of them are now ready to be adopted!
These are cats that were being euthanized in Yakima due to treatable medical conditions, and they are thriving thanks to a generous community and a team of tireless volunteers.
Whisker City is a small rescue that is dedicated to protecting the lives and interests of unwanted cats, and is committed to rescuing and rehabilitating abused, neglected and abandoned felines.
During the pandemic it is closed to the public but appointments to visit can be arranged by calling 206-380-4972. It is located in a residential neighborhood in central Shoreline.
Check out whiskercity.com for more information.
0 comments:
Post a Comment