Shoreline police arrest two drug users in park restroom



Story and photo from King County Sheriff's Office





Parks play a vital role in the physical and mental well-being of our community. That's why the King County Sheriff’s Office is committed to keeping them safe for our residents.On August 4, 2020 at around 1:00 PM, a Shoreline police officer, a King County Sheriff's Office contract city, conducted a routine check of Richmond Highlands Park located in the 16500 block of Fremont Avenue North. At the time, there were roughly 20 children playing in the area.The deputy walked in to the men’s bathroom and immediately noticed two adult males sitting on the floor inside one of the bathroom stalls. The deputy noticed assorted drug paraphernalia scattered around them.The deputy arrested both men. One had a felony warrant for DOC Escape, along with two misdemeanor warrants. The other person was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.Upon searching both persons incident to arrest, it was also discovered that there were other drugs and drug paraphernalia located in both of their backpacks and pockets.Both men were taken to SCORE Jail where they were booked on the respective charges. This kind of activity won't be tolerated in our public parks and restrooms, especially where children are playing.