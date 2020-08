Police ask for public's help to find stolen cross

There have been no leads in the case of the cross stolen from the roof of St. Dunstan's ( see previous article).





Now police are asking for the public's help.

















On July 8, 2020, Shoreline PD was dispatched to St Dunstan's Episcopal Church, located at 722 N 145 St in Shoreline . The employee of the church stated he had left the church the day prior, 7/7/2020 around 7pm, and returned on 7/8/2020 around 4pm to discover the large cross missing from the roof.The cross is made of brass and has a Celtic style pattern and measures approximately 5 foot by 2.5 feet. The cross is valued between $2,000 to $5,000. It is heavy and cannot be easily moved, so this likely took more than one person.If anyone has information on where the cross is now, or who stole the cross, they are asked to call the King County Sheriff's Office at 206-296-3311 and reference case #C20021543 . You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at P3tips.com.