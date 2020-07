Cross stolen from church rooftop in Shoreline

Cross stolen from St. Dunstan's









Parishioners of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church are heartbroken. This cross is very important to the St. Dunstan’s community; we hold it dear.

Sometime around Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the cross was stolen from the roof of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.The beautiful brass Celtic cross measures 5 feet by 2 1/2 feet. It is a custom-made work of art.The cross was given to the church by parish members, in memory of their two children who died at a young age.Any information from the public regarding the cross can be directed to the church at 206-363-4319 or by email at office@sdchp.org . A Police Report has been filed with the Shoreline Police Department.