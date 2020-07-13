Cross stolen from church rooftop in Shoreline
|Cross stolen from St. Dunstan's
The beautiful brass Celtic cross measures 5 feet by 2 1/2 feet. It is a custom-made work of art.
The cross was given to the church by parish members, in memory of their two children who died at a young age.
Parishioners of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church are heartbroken. This cross is very important to the St. Dunstan’s community; we hold it dear.
Any information from the public regarding the cross can be directed to the church at 206-363-4319 or by email at office@sdchp.org. A Police Report has been filed with the Shoreline Police Department.
