Cross stolen from church rooftop in Shoreline

Monday, July 13, 2020

Cross stolen from St. Dunstan's


Sometime around Wednesday, July 8, 2020, the cross was stolen from the roof of St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church at 722 N 145th St in Shoreline.

The beautiful brass Celtic cross measures 5 feet by 2 1/2 feet. It is a custom-made work of art.

The cross was given to the church by parish members, in memory of their two children who died at a young age.

Parishioners of St. Dunstan’s Episcopal Church are heartbroken. This cross is very important to the St. Dunstan’s community; we hold it dear.

Any information from the public regarding the cross can be directed to the church at 206-363-4319 or by email at office@sdchp.org. A Police Report has been filed with the Shoreline Police Department.


Posted by DKH at 5:17 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  