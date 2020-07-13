Case updates July 12, 2020; FDA recall on methanol hand sanitizer

Monday, July 13, 2020

FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination. 

Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.

View the press release and list of recalled products here.

Case updates July 12, 2020

United States
  • cases 3,236,130 including 62,918 new cases
  • deaths 134,572 including 906 new deaths
Washington state
  • cases 40,656
  • hospitalizations 4,751
  • deaths 1,438
King county
  • cases 11,945 - 174 new
  • hospitalizations 1,693 - 6 new
  • deaths 604 - 1 new
Shoreline
  • cases 417 - 4 new
  • hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
  • deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
  • cases 43 - 0 new
  • hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
  • deaths 0


Posted by DKH at 5:08 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  