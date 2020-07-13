Case updates July 12, 2020; FDA recall on methanol hand sanitizer
Monday, July 13, 2020
FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that the agency has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products that are labeled to contain ethanol (also known as ethyl alcohol) but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.
View the press release and list of recalled products here.
Case updates July 12, 2020
United States
United States
- cases 3,236,130 including 62,918 new cases
- deaths 134,572 including 906 new deaths
- cases 40,656
- hospitalizations 4,751
- deaths 1,438
King county
- cases 11,945 - 174 new
- hospitalizations 1,693 - 6 new
- deaths 604 - 1 new
Shoreline
- cases 417 - 4 new
- hospitalizations 92 - 0 new
- deaths 57 - 0 new
Lake Forest Park
- cases 43 - 0 new
- hospitalizations 3 - 0 new
- deaths 0
