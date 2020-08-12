Goal to provide high speed broadband to entire state - help by taking a brief survey
COVID-19 has shown how crucial broadband access is for people who need to work, learn or access health care online.
The Washington State Broadband Office and state Public Works Board have a comprehensive mapping initiative to identify gaps in high-speed internet service and areas of broadband infrastructure needs.
This is a first-of-its-kind survey to collect broadband access and speed data at this level of detail.
The first step is for Washington residents to perform a one-minute access and speed survey found at broadband.wa.gov
Using the easy-to-follow instructions and a simple link, anyone can complete the speed test at home using any computer or mobile device.
