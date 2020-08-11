Online leadership program for parents and children opens application process





Registration is open for the free, virtual leadership course offered by Washington Family Engagement for family and community members of all ages. Since 2016, the Parent Leadership Training Institute (PLTI) and the Children’s Leadership Training Institute (CLTI) have graduated 200 leaders who are now working to improve their schools and neighborhoods.





The PLTI is a free, 11-week course that teaches parents, grandparents, and community members to understand civic and public education systems. Participants learn advocacy and public speaking skills to become school and community leaders. Graduates are eligible to receive 5 college credits to continue their higher education at Everett Community College.





The Children's Leadership Training Institute (CLTI) is free to the children (ages 5 to 12) of parents/guardians attending the PLTI. The CLTI is a literacy based leadership program dedicated to improving reading skills, teaching how to speak in public and furthering civic instruction. Children receive age-appropriate book bundles to help support at-home learning.





As a graduation requirement, children and adult participants design and implement a community project to benefit their schools, neighborhoods and other families.









PLTI and CLTI classes begin Saturday, September 26, 2020 and end Saturday, December 12, 2020. Classes are held twice per week:

Tuesday evenings from 6 - 8pm

Saturday mornings from 9 - 12pm

WHERE: Online via Zoom





Washington Family Engagement (WAFE) is a nonprofit organization based in Snohomish County that fosters social transformation by supporting the development of multigenerational leaders from diverse backgrounds to become actively engaged in schools and communities in Washington State.















