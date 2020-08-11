Case updates August 9, 2020; wildland firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Anglin Fire near Tonasket

Case updates August 9, 2020



United States

cases 5,023,649 including 48,690 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 161,842 including 558 new deaths in the past 24 hours "And that also means abiding by burn bans and taking precautions not to start fires. Each time our firefighters respond to a fire, they are at risk of COVID-19 spreading amongst them. While the exposure to others was limited in the cases so far, it could be far worse next time.”

Washington state

cases 63,647 includes 575 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,049 includes 48 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,697 includes 9 reported within 24 hours

King county

tested 337,664 - 5,024 tests since yesterday

cases 16,749 - 148 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,043 - 15 in previous 24 hours

deaths 676 - 2 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline

tested 9,368 - 113 tests in previous 24 hours

cases 525 - -1 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 102 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 62 - 0 additional deaths

Lake Forest Park

tested 2,016 - 28 new tests

cases 52 - 2 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 4 - 0 new

Wildland firefighter tests positive for COVID-19 - highlights need for Washingtonians to take fire prevention precautions. Over the weekend, an asymptomatic firefighter who had been serving at a fire camp tested positive for COVID-19. The firefighter from the state Department of Natural Resources was part of the interagency team responding to the Anglin Fire near Tonasket.Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, leader of Washington state’s wildfire fighting force, urged Washingtonians“... to recommit to doing all we can to protect our firefighters. That means practicing social distancing and wearing a mask so that our firefighters do not catch the virus when they are not on the fire lines.