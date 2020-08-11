AmeriCorps positions open for young adults and veterans

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

AmeriCorps workers

AmeriCorps is a national service program that places young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education, and develop an appreciation for citizenship.
 
King Conservation District (KCD) sponsors AmeriCorps positions through the Washington Conservation Corps, Washington Service Corps, and Mt. Adams Institute VetsWork programs. 

KCD supports the AmeriCorps mission of serving local communities and training future leaders. AmeriCorps members serve on KCD Shorelines, Forestry, Community Agriculture, and Outreach teams.

Submit your resume and cover letter directly to Nikki.Wolf@kingcd.org to apply for an open KCD AmeriCorps position.



