AmeriCorps positions open for young adults and veterans
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
AmeriCorps is a national service program that places young adults into intensive service positions where they learn valuable work skills, earn money for education, and develop an appreciation for citizenship.
King Conservation District (KCD) sponsors AmeriCorps positions through the Washington Conservation Corps, Washington Service Corps, and Mt. Adams Institute VetsWork programs.
KCD supports the AmeriCorps mission of serving local communities and training future leaders. AmeriCorps members serve on KCD Shorelines, Forestry, Community Agriculture, and Outreach teams.
Submit your resume and cover letter directly to Nikki.Wolf@kingcd.org to apply for an open KCD AmeriCorps position.
Current Openings
Contact Nikki.Wolf@kingcd.org/425-282-1909 with questions about KCD AmeriCorps programs.
- Washington Conservation Corps Individual Placement – Riparian Habitat Stewardship Coordinator
- Washington Conservation Corps Restoration Crew Members – Learn More
- Washington Conservation Corps Restoration Crew Members – Application
