North City Water District Maintenance Facility awaiting electricity

However, District Manager Diane Pottinger says the pandemic has slowed this down considerably. They will not be able to finish the project until Seattle City Light connects the electricity - and they haven't been onsite for nearly two months.





North City Water serves the east side of Shoreline and the west side of Lake Forest Park. Their business office building is in the North City Business District and the new maintenance facility is a few blocks south on 15th NE.











The North City Water District Maintenance Facility looks like it's complete and the landscaping is filling very nicely.