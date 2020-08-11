Local student makes Dean's List at University of Wisconsin-Madison
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
|University of Wisconsin - Madison
MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean's List for the spring semester of the 2019-2020 academic year.
Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester.
To be eligible for the Dean's List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester.
From northeast Seattle, ZIP 98125
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
From northeast Seattle, ZIP 98125
Tzyy-Hsien Young, College of Letters and Science, Dean's List
0 comments:
Post a Comment