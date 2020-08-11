Sound Transit seeks volunteers to serve on agency oversight panel

Sound Transit is looking for volunteers to serve on the Citizen Oversight Panel representing North King County and Snohomish County.





There is currently one vacancy on the panel for North King County and two vacancies for Snohomish County. In addition, there will be a vacancy beginning in September for the Pierce County subarea as well.









To Apply

Submit a completed application and a resume to Kent Keel, Sound Transit Board Chair, 401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104-2826. To qualify an applicant must:

Be a registered voter within the Sound Transit District and reside and/or work in North King County, Snohomish County or Pierce County.

Have experience/skills in one or more areas related to the panel's responsibilities: business and finance management, engineering, large projects construction management, public facilities and services, government processes, and public policy development or review.

Be able to attend meetings twice each month during normal business hours. (The panel’s meeting schedule is currently held virtually on the first and third Thursday of every month from 8:30-11:00am)

Appointment Process

Copies of all applications and resumes will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for its review. The Board's Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. The Board of Directors will confirm the appointments.





Sound Transit actively seeks to include persons from diverse backgrounds and professional areas of expertise to support agency oversight, planning and operations. Persons of color and women are encouraged to apply.The COP was created in 1997 to independently monitor Sound Transit and make sure it meets its commitments to build and operate a regional bus, light rail and commuter rail transit system.