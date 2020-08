Book review by Aarene Storms: Hotel Dare

Then they discover their grandmother's secret: each of the hotel room doors leads to another universe. One universe houses space pirates, another has long-bearded magicians... and somewhere in all this is Grandma's long-lost husband Justino.



A fun adventure story with diverse blended-family members and lots of action and suspense. I'm hoping this will be a series, because there's plenty of opportunity for more fun with these characters.



Some mild cussing, explosions, discussion of sexual identity, monsters, magic, and a pet rat called Donut.





Recommended for ages 12 to adult.











