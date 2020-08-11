Book review by Aarene Storms: Hotel Dare

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Hotel Dare (graphic novel) by Terry Blass and Claudia Aguirre

Olive Dare and her adopted siblings Darwin and Charlotte agree to spend the summer at Grandma Lupé’s weird hotel in Mexico, where everything is a mess and there are no guests. 

Then they discover their grandmother's secret: each of the hotel room doors leads to another universe. One universe houses space pirates, another has long-bearded magicians... and somewhere in all this is Grandma's long-lost husband Justino.

A fun adventure story with diverse blended-family members and lots of action and suspense. I'm hoping this will be a series, because there's plenty of opportunity for more fun with these characters.

Some mild cussing, explosions, discussion of sexual identity, monsters, magic, and a pet rat called Donut. 

Recommended for ages 12 to adult.



