Book review by Aarene Storms: Hotel Dare
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Olive Dare and her adopted siblings Darwin and Charlotte agree to spend the summer at Grandma Lupé’s weird hotel in Mexico, where everything is a mess and there are no guests.
Then they discover their grandmother's secret: each of the hotel room doors leads to another universe. One universe houses space pirates, another has long-bearded magicians... and somewhere in all this is Grandma's long-lost husband Justino.
A fun adventure story with diverse blended-family members and lots of action and suspense. I'm hoping this will be a series, because there's plenty of opportunity for more fun with these characters.
Some mild cussing, explosions, discussion of sexual identity, monsters, magic, and a pet rat called Donut.
A fun adventure story with diverse blended-family members and lots of action and suspense. I'm hoping this will be a series, because there's plenty of opportunity for more fun with these characters.
Some mild cussing, explosions, discussion of sexual identity, monsters, magic, and a pet rat called Donut.
Recommended for ages 12 to adult.
0 comments:
Post a Comment