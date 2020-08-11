Shoreline dentist receives Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition

Dr. Eric Yao, DDS, MAGD

with his LLSR awards





Dr. Yao receiving his MAGD award in 2012

This year's ceremony was cancelled

because of COVID-19





“I really enjoy giving back to my school, and teaching and mentoring the next generation of dentists.”

Dr. Eric Yao also enjoys going to different elementary schools to talk to kids about dental health. "Kids always come up with the most creative questions."



Dr. Yao's Shoreline practice is located at



The Dr. Yao's Shoreline practice is located at 1515 N 200th St , by Echo Lake Park.The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) is a professional association of more than 40,000 general dentists, dedicated to providing quality dental care and oral health education to the public. Founded in 1952, AGD is the largest association for general dentists in the world and serves the needs and represents the interests of general dentists.













Dr. Eric Yao, a family dentist in Shoreline, recently received a Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition (LLSR) from the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD).The LLSR epitomizes a career of excellence in dentistry. According to AGD, to date only 354 general dentists in the United States and Canada have earned this honor.The LLSR award was created to further recognize the continued achievements of AGD Masters and formally acknowledge their dedication to remain current in their profession.To achieve this award, Dr, Yao completed more than 1,600 hours of continuing dental education in all disciplines of dentistry, including 550 hours dedicated to hands-on skills and techniques and more than 100 hours of service to the community.Dr. Yao graduated from University of Washington in 1998 and currently practices family dentistry in Shoreline.Dr. Yao continues taking advanced training classes, so he can provide the best dental treatment options to his patients.He has been teaching at the University of Washington Dental School on Fridays as an affiliate professor when he is not working at the office.This is his 11th year teaching at University of Washington.