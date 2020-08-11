LFP City Council Thursday

Proclamation – In Honor of the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution

Proclamation – National Recovery Month

Presentation – Police Use of Force and Training



Written comments for public hearings will be submitted to Council if received by 5:00pm the date of the meeting; otherwise, they will be provided to the City Council the next day. Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer accepted under Citizen Comments.



Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually



When: Aug 13, 2020 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Topic: City Council Regular Meeting 8/13/2020



Link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94285836278



Or iPhone one-tap :

US: +12532158782,,94285836278# or +14086380968,,94285836278#



Or Telephone:

Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):



US: +1 253 215 8782 or +1 408 638 0968 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 646 876 9923 or +1 301 715 8592



Webinar ID: 942 8583 6278



Ordinance 1210/Adopt Lake Forest Park Water District Franchise AgreementResolution 1779/Authorizing Mayor to Execute a Professional Services Contract with Linebarger Goggan Blair and Sampson, LLP, for Municipal Court Collection Services