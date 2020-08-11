Community Health Access Program connects people to healthcare resources

Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Community Health Access Program (CHAP) is a telephone assistance program serving King County residents by connecting them to health insurance, health care services and other resources. 

Multilingual staff are available. CHAP services are free and confidential. 


What we do:
  • Ensure that the most vulnerable populations in King County have access to health care.
  • Encourage community partners to be involved in this effort and provide coordination and technical assistance.
  • Provide education and training to community partners and families.
  • Ensure our partners have current information and materials needed to assist their constituencies, and
  • Provide advocacy and problem solving on health care access issues on a community and individual basis. 
Why use CHAP:

If you need help finding affordable:
  • Health care or insurance
  • Health screening services
  • Doctors, dentists, midwives or nurses
  • Medical and dental clinics with sliding fees
  • Support services & pregnancy tests
  • Prenatal care
If you have questions about:

Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  