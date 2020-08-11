Community Health Access Program connects people to healthcare resources
Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Community Health Access Program (CHAP) is a telephone assistance program serving King County residents by connecting them to health insurance, health care services and other resources.
Multilingual staff are available. CHAP services are free and confidential.
Call 1-800-756-5437 or email at: chap@kingcounty.gov Programa de Acceso a Salud Comunitaria (CHAP) en español
What we do:
- Ensure that the most vulnerable populations in King County have access to health care.
- Encourage community partners to be involved in this effort and provide coordination and technical assistance.
- Provide education and training to community partners and families.
- Ensure our partners have current information and materials needed to assist their constituencies, and
- Provide advocacy and problem solving on health care access issues on a community and individual basis.
Why use CHAP:
If you need help finding affordable:
If you need help finding affordable:
- Health care or insurance
- Health screening services
- Doctors, dentists, midwives or nurses
- Medical and dental clinics with sliding fees
- Support services & pregnancy tests
- Prenatal care
- Apple Health for Kids (Insurance for children 18 and under)
- Medicaid (Healthy Options)
- Medicare
- Take Charge Family Planning
- First Steps
- Child development:
- Information on screenings for child development
- Family Resources Coordination for children under the age of three (3) with special needs; nutrition and counseling programs.
- Maternity support services
- Breast, Cervical, Colon Health Programs
- Basic Food Program
- Women Infant and Children (WIC) Program
- Energy assistance resources
0 comments:
Post a Comment