LFP CoW continues to work through the code for the parking garage
Monday, August 10, 2020
|City Hall is closed and meetings are on Zoom
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
City of Lake Forest ParkCOUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETING
MONDAY, August 10, 2020, 6:00pm
AGENDA (links to attachments are on this page)
Meeting to be Held Virtually
Continued review of proposed Parking Garage Code from page 15, to include:
a. 18.42.100 Town Center Design Guidelines – Adopted
b. 18.42.110 Administration
c. 18.42.120 Bonding
d. 18.42.170 Development Agreement Use in Town Center
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Aug 10, 2020 06:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Council Committee of the Whole Special Meeting 8/10/2020
Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94083457457
Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,94083457457# or +14086380968,,94083457457#
Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):
US:+12532158782 or+14086380968 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+13126266799 or+16468769923 or+13017158592
Webinar ID: 940 8345 7457
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/arVUFw6sg
- Attachment 1 – Planning Commission 4/14/2020 Recommended Town Center Code Updates
- Attachment 2 – Sound Transit Parking Structure Sketch for LFP Town Center Site (10/2019)
- Attachment 3 – Sound Transit Design Criteria for Parking Facilities
- Attachment 4 – City Consultant’s Town Center Parking Structure Concepts (12/2019)
