LFP CoW continues to work through the code for the parking garage

Monday, August 10, 2020

City Hall is closed and meetings are on Zoom
Photo by Steven H. Robinson


City of Lake Forest Park
COUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETING

MONDAY, August 10, 2020, 6:00pm
AGENDA (links to attachments are on this page)
Meeting to be Held Virtually

Continued review of proposed Parking Garage Code from page 15, to include:

a. 18.42.100 Town Center Design Guidelines – Adopted
b. 18.42.110 Administration
c. 18.42.120 Bonding
d. 18.42.170 Development Agreement Use in Town Center

  • Attachment 1 – Planning Commission 4/14/2020 Recommended Town Center Code Updates
  • Attachment 2 – Sound Transit Parking Structure Sketch for LFP Town Center Site (10/2019)
  • Attachment 3 – Sound Transit Design Criteria for Parking Facilities
  • Attachment 4 – City Consultant’s Town Center Parking Structure Concepts (12/2019)

Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:

When: Aug 10, 2020 06:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Council Committee of the Whole Special Meeting 8/10/2020

Please click the link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/94083457457

Or iPhone one-tap :
US: +12532158782,,94083457457# or +14086380968,,94083457457#

Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location):

US:+12532158782 or+14086380968 or+16699006833 or+13462487799 or+13126266799 or+16468769923 or+13017158592

Webinar ID: 940 8345 7457
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/arVUFw6sg 



Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  