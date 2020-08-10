Free online Jazz Walk Tuesday

Monday, August 10, 2020

The New Triumph play at the 2020 Jazz Walk
Online edition


North City Jazz Walk
Online Jazz Artists for 2020


This year’s Jazz Walk will feature four local musicians— two long-time favorites and two new-to-the-Walk— all performing online to ensure the safety of our community during COVID-19.

Here’s how it will work:
  • Over the past month, all four bands have been (safely) recording special performances for the Jazz Walk.
  • London Bridge Studio is compiling all of their recordings into one streaming YouTube link.
  • On Monday August 10, we’ll post that YouTube link here on the website, as well as on our Facebook page.
  • On the evening of Tuesday August 11, simply click on the link to enjoy this year’s music—FOR FREE—from 7 to 9:30 pm PST!


North City Jazz Walk 2020 Musician Lineup

7:01 pm – 7:39 pm

7:39 pm – 8:16 pm

8:17 pm – 9:00 pm

9:02 pm – 9:47 pm


August 11, 2020 the North City Business Association is hosting the 14th Annual North City Jazz Walk-- online, at no cost-- to keep our community safe while still lifting its collective spirits through music.



Starting at 7:00pm, stream four local jazz bands via your computer, tablet, or phone… by clicking on a YouTube link that will be posted to our website and Facebook page a few days prior to the event.

Each band will play a 30-45 minute set, starting at 7:00 pm, with short breaks between sets.

Because this year’s event is entirely free, we encourage you to tip the musicians as generously as you can on the night of the event.



