Free online Jazz Walk Tuesday

North City Jazz Walk

Online Jazz Artists for 2020

Over the past month, all four bands have been (safely) recording special performances for the Jazz Walk.

London Bridge Studio is compiling all of their recordings into one streaming YouTube link.

On Monday August 10, we’ll post that YouTube link here on the website, as well as on our Facebook page.

On the evening of Tuesday August 11, simply click on the link to enjoy this year’s music—FOR FREE—from 7 to 9:30 pm PST!









North City Jazz Walk 2020 Musician Lineup



