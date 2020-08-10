Dental Hygiene program at Shoreline Community College partners with University of Washington School of Dentistry for student clinical training

Dental program at Shoreline Community College









Applications are being accepted now through August 7, 2020, for a cohort of 10 new students to join the two-year, accredited program this fall.









“This new partnership strengthens what is already a high-quality learning experience for our dental hygiene students. "The addition of working closely in a training environment with UW dentistry students, faculty, and patients will help our students become even better prepared for careers in this fast-growing industry,” said Shoreline Community College President Cheryl Roberts, Ed.D.

“We are thrilled that this partnership with Shoreline has moved forward,” said Dean Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD, of the School of Dentistry. Students who are accepted into the program will take classes at Shoreline during their first year of study, followed by a second year of clinical training and classes at the School of Dentistry in Seattle, taught by Shoreline faculty.“We are thrilled that this partnership with Shoreline has moved forward,” said Dean Gary T. Chiodo, DMD, FACD, of the School of Dentistry.





“Shoreline and the School of Dentistry have had a long-standing affiliation that enables the dental hygiene students to engage in rotations to the Center for Pediatric Dentistry and the Dental Education in the Care of Persons with Disabilities clinics.





"These rotations provide experiences that are not available elsewhere. Having the dental hygiene students learn and practice in coordination with dental students will build on this model and benefit all students and our patients.





"Washington rules allow for a broad range of expanded functions for dental hygienists, and there is no more ideal way for them to become proficient in these areas than working closely with fourth-year dental students.









Dental hygiene students will earn their degree from Shoreline and the program is accredited by the Commission for Dental Accreditation (CODA).



Founded in 1964,



The "This model resembles how dental hygienists and dentists work together in practice and will provide a substantial advantage for our students. The integrated programs are a model for dental and dental hygiene education.”Dental hygiene students will earn their degree from Shoreline and the program is accredited by the Commission for Dental Accreditation (CODA). Learn more about Shoreline’s Dental Hygiene program and application process.Founded in 1964, Shoreline Community College offers more than 100 rigorous academic and professional/technical degrees and certificates to meet the lifelong learning needs of its diverse students and communities.The University of Washington School of Dentistry , the state’s only dental school, is a worldwide leader in dental education and research. The school furnishes comprehensive clinical care and also plays a major role in public health through its service to people with disabilities and efforts to improve access to care for underserved communities.













Shoreline Community College is pleased to announce the reopening of the admission process for the Dental Hygiene Associate of Applied Sciences program, with a new partnership with the University of Washington (UW) School of Dentistry.