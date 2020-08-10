Celebrate Shoreline – An Attitude of Gratitude in the Pandemic

Photos courtesy Baháʼís of Shoreline





Due to the pandemic and the requirements for social distancing, however, the usual in-person community celebratory gatherings are not possible.





Instead, the City is providing yard signs and encouraging residents to create messages and post the signs to send greetings to all.





Abyaz at Aurora Prints



Continuing their participation in Celebrate Shoreline, the Continuing their participation in Celebrate Shoreline, the Baháʼís of Shoreline teamed up with local Shoreline business, Aurora Prints , to create signs to honor the City of Shoreline’s 25th birthday and to express gratitude to those who are continuing to provide essential services during the pandemic.













On Sunday, August 9, 2020 the Baháʼís posted signs along the Interurban Trail at the Park at Town Center and elsewhere, thanking the City of Shoreline, Shoreline Fire, Shoreline Police, Healthcare Workers, Grocery Workers, Delivery Workers and all Essential Workers for their service.









While the adults were installing the signs, the kids grabbed the sidewalk chalk, also provided by the City, and wrote messages of tribute and gratitude along the Trail.





Moradian's Sign





The kids’ messages included the statements Happy 25th Birthday, Shoreline – You Rock!, We love Shoreline!, Happy Birthday Shoreline, Be kind to all, Stand Together, and Our Diversity is Our Strength.



Celebrate Shoreline goes through August 17th. There’s still plenty of time to post more signs!











