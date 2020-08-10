Case updates August 8, 2020; new King county initiative to reduce risk in restaurants, bars, and taverns

Elliott Bay Brewing in Lake City was commended by Environmental Health investigators for exemplary work in following guidance to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

After entering Phase 2 of Governor Inslee’s Safe Start Reopening Plan, Public Health – Seattle and King County has observed an unsettling trend with COVID-19 cases rising as restaurants, bars, and taverns resume operations.





In an effort to keep businesses open and move King County forward through the Safe Start phases, Public Health is launching a new initiative to begin educational outreach and enforcement of Safe Start requirements for operating restaurants, bars, and taverns.





What is the new initiative?





On July 14, 2020, Public Health Director Patty Hayes issued a new emergency rule which grants Public Health the authority to enforce statewide orders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Leading this charge, Public Health’s Environmental Health Services Division has established the Safe Start for Taverns and Restaurants (SSTAR) program to conduct this work.













cases 4,974,959 including 54,590 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 161,284 including 1,064 new deaths in the past 24 hours

cases 63,072 includes 549 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,001 includes 105 new within 24 hours (probably a catch up since there were only 6 yesterday)

deaths 1,688 includes 0 reported within 24 hours

King county

tested 332,460 - 10,048 tests since yesterday

cases 16,601 - 129 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,028 - 3 in previous 24 hours

deaths 674 - -1 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline

tested 9,255 - 258 tests in previous 24 hours

cases 526 - 5 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 102 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 62 - 0 additional deaths

Lake Forest Park

tested 1,988 - 56 new tests

cases 50 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 4

deaths 1











