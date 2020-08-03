Genealogy help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Monday, August 3, 2020
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Wednesdays, 1-3p
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research?
Or have you hit a wall in your research?
Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here.
You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.
Register at least 24 hours before the help session.
