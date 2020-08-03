Genealogy help with Eastside Genealogical Society

Monday, August 3, 2020

Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society

Wednesdays, 1-3p

Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? 

Or have you hit a wall in your research? 

Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. 

You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.

Register at least 24 hours before the help session.



