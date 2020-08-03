A walk through Hamlin Park with Hitomi Dames

Monday, August 3, 2020


Take a walk through beautiful Hamlin Park with photographer Hitomi Dames.


The trees have not been disturbed for many decades but the park is maintained.


Nature's sculpture



Hitomi would be very happy if someone would tell her what these flowers are.


Lovely colors. It's probably a weed.



The parks department maintains the trails. The park is extremely popular with walkers.

Hamlin Park is located along 15th Ave NE, between NE 160 and 165th.




Posted by DKH at 3:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  