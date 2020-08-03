A walk through Hamlin Park with Hitomi Dames
Monday, August 3, 2020
Take a walk through beautiful Hamlin Park with photographer Hitomi Dames.
The trees have not been disturbed for many decades but the park is maintained.
Nature's sculpture
Hitomi would be very happy if someone would tell her what these flowers are.
Lovely colors. It's probably a weed.
The parks department maintains the trails. The park is extremely popular with walkers.
Hamlin Park is located along 15th Ave NE, between NE 160 and 165th.
