Pickpockets at Shoreline Safeway target 90 year old shopper









Pickpockets are sly and swift! But you can protect yourself.









Here are some tips so you will not be a target:

Hold onto your purse at all times. If you have to set it down, set it in front of you where you can see it. Never leave it in your cart. Always keep the purse zipped or buttoned up so the contents inside cannot be easily taken.

Detectives are investigating the Shoreline incident, hoping to identify the suspect(s). Pickpockets usually work an area for a while and then move on.Here are some tips so you will not be a target:Detectives are investigating the Shoreline incident, hoping to identify the suspect(s).













The King county sheriff's office reports that on Friday, July 24, 2020, a 90 year old female was at Aurora Safeway located in the 15300 block of Aurora Ave N, Shoreline.She remembers seeing her wallet inside her purse while shopping. At one point, she was reaching for an item on the bottom shelf with her back turned to her cart and believes someone stole her wallet out of her un-zipped purse. The victim didn't realize her wallet was gone until she went to pay for her groceries.When the victim called to notify her bank that her credit cards were stolen, she learned that someone had already used the stolen cards at two different locations nearby.