Snohomish county deputy gives credit to Search And Rescue for finding Gia Fuda

Gia Fuda with her parents at the hospital. Photo credit David Rose









From the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office





On Saturday afternoon, after over a week of searching, one of our Search and Rescue (SAR) deputies located Gia. “Mountain Rescue volunteers located her clothes and some belongings, so I went to that location and tried to find foot tracks,“ said the deputy. “I said to myself dang it, I’m going to find her. And I tried to get in her head and think what she would do and what direction she would go, and it led me right to her.”





He asked to remain anonymous in this post because he wants all the praise to go to the volunteers. “The true heroes in this rescue are all the volunteers. This is my job and I get paid to do it. The volunteers deserve all the credit; they donate endless hours, resources and training on these missions and it wouldn’t be possible without them.”





Fantastic work by Olympic, Seattle and Everett Mountain Rescue teams, as well as, King and Snohomish County volunteer search and rescue teams. After 9 days in the woods, Gia is safely reunited with her family.











