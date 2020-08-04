Pacific Northwest Peace Walk for a Nuclear Free World and Racial Justice

Photo by Rev. Senji Kanaeda

















The theme for the Peace Walk this year is for a Nuclear-Free World and Racial Justice.



The Peace Walk is much shorter this year due to the pandemic. The Peace Walk on August 6th will be a distance of seven miles, with the procession beginning in Lake Forest Park and ending in Seattle at Green Lake. Rev. Senji Kanaeda of the Nipponzan Myohoji Buddhist Temple on Bainbridge Island will conduct a short ceremony for peace at 11am at the Peace Pole on the corner of Bothell Way NE (SR 522) and Ballinger Way NE (SR 104) The theme for the Peace Walk this year is for aThe Peace Walk is much shorter this year due to the pandemic. The Peace Walk on August 6th will be a distance of seven miles, with the procession beginning in Lake Forest Park and ending in Seattle at Green Lake.





This day is part of a four-day walk that begins in Tacoma on August 5th and ends at the Trident nuclear submarine base at Bangor, Washington on August 8th.



All are invited to participate in the short ceremony in Lake Forest Park and for all or part of the seven-mile Peace Walk to Green Lake. Participants will wear masks and practice social distancing.



For more information, please contact Rev. Senji Kanaeda or Rev. Gilberto Perez at 206-780-6739 or 206-724-7632 (cell), or Glen Milner at 206-979-8319.











The annual Pacific Northwest Peace Walk will start the day on Thursday, August 6th in Lake Forest Park for the 75th year remembrance of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan.