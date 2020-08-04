Lake Forest Park native publishes first novel





At age 54, Yana Pickering is comfortably and firmly rooted in Seattle. On the other side of the world, Elias is neither comfortable nor rooted. His once-secure life as head of surgery at a major Aleppo hospital has been destroyed by the Syrian conflict.

Now he’s on a desperate quest to locate his son and daughter— all that’s left of his family. The thread that draws these two together forms an engrossing story that spans Seattle, Beirut, Syria, and France.

Yana finds herself on a personal journey of new borders— from refugees crossing countries in search of safety, to a young woman facing risks in crossing the transgender border.

Ultimately, Yana must decide what she values most, and which borders she is willing to cross, decisions that will profoundly shape her future.

With humor and kindness, The Risk in Crossing Borders pulls the reader into the complex lives and harrowing experiences of those who stand up for the things in life that matter.









William McClain and his wife both grew up in Lake Forest Park and graduated from Shorecrest High School.





William McClain spent a decade teaching high school math and physics, including at Shorecrest in the late 80s. After that he spent nearly three decades helping large employers enhance their employee retirement programs.





When not writing, he spends time hiking, gardening, photographing nature, and playing soccer. He also enjoys volunteering as a tutor for refugees and homeless youth. He lives with his wife in Lynnwood but stays involved with LFP.





The Risk in Crossing Borders is his first book. Both the Edmonds Bookshop and Third Place Books plan to carry the book. Call Third Place Books to pre-order 206-366-3333.



















