Small Business Counseling - Navigating COVID-19
Monday, August 3, 2020
|Photo by Disruptivo on unsplash
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Tuesday, 9a-11a
Thursday, 9a-3p
For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19.
SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
0 comments:
Post a Comment