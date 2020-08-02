Flags at half-staff August 5

Flag Lowering - 8/5/20 (Trooper Justin Schaffer)Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Patrol Trooper Justin R. Schaffer, 28, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.Trooper Schaffer died in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.A memorial service will take place on August 5, 2020, at 11:00am, in Lewis County and will be limited to 400 attendees.Please call (360) 902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.