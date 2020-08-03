Third Place Commons launches TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon Today!













Fast forward to now and the GREAT NEWS! Starting today, Third Place Commons is launching the TPC Awesome Auction-a-thon to give you a chance to get the good stuff! While not everything on the original list remains viable in the current era, there are still a few gems that you are going to love.

The first item on auction block, launching today at noon, is a Gorgeous Garden Bundle featuring a two hour consultation with professional landscape designer Colette Highberger, a $100 Town Center Hardware gift card, and a goody bag from Wild Birds Unlimited.



You won’t need any special auction login or bidding numbers. You’ll just need Facebook andd a credit card or check. (If you don’t have Facebook, feel free to get a friend with Facebook to bid as your proxy.)



Here’s how it will work.

Every other Monday, starting today, a new auction will be posted on the Third Place Commons Facebook page at noon. Bids will be taken in the Comments section of the post throughout the week.

Each auction will close on the following Friday (4 days later) at noon and the highest bidder at that time will be the winner.

If you’re the winner, Third Place Commons will connect with you directly via Facebook Messenger to arrange payment and collection of your item.

Couldn’t be easier! Unfortunately, at the onset of the outbreak, the timing also wasn’t right to move the auction immediately online, so those special things had to simply sit on the shelf going to waste for the time being.featuring a two hour consultation with professional landscape designera $100gift card, and a goody bag fromYou won’t need any special auction login or bidding numbers. You’ll just need Facebook andd a credit card or check. (If you don’t have Facebook, feel free to get a friend with Facebook to bid as your proxy.) Just be sure to like and follow the Third Place Commons Facebook page so you don’t miss any of the action.





Sunburst 20 x 20

Painting to be auctioned Aug 17





Following this week’s auction, new auctions will begin every other Monday through September. Here’s the line-up:



· Aug. 17 – Sunburst, Original Acrylic Painting (Est: $250) (Pictured)



· Aug.31 – Third Place Books Gift Card (Value: $100)



· Sept. 14 – Waterfront Hyatt Regency Overnight Bed and Breakfast Package (Value: $260)



· Sept. 28 – Spring Brings Smiles, Original Acrylic Painting (Est: $275)





This auction is your chance to bid high and bid often to help ensure that Third Place Commons and the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market are here for you and the whole community when all this is finally over.



And in the short run, you’ll get some great stuff for yourself, too!











