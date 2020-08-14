Executive Constantine submits $87 million emergency COVID-19 budget for housing, childcare, and drive-through testing in South King County

Dow Constantine

King County Executive





King County Executive Dow Constantine transmitted an emergency supplemental budget to the King County Council for the fourth time since the COVID-19 outbreak. The $87 million proposal includes funding for new test sites, housing, courthouse operations, and arts organizations.









Other highlights of the proposal now before the King County Council include:

Continues to fund isolation/quarantine and recovery centers through the end of the year: $12.6 million.

Funds the public health response through the end of the year: $29 million.

Continues to fund hotel vouchers for the most vulnerable people experiencing homelessness through the end of the year: $2.5 million.

Provides funding for an outreach and compliance initiative to help restaurants, bars and taverns increase compliance with the Governor’s safe start orders: $2.7 million.

Funds operating costs to get the courts up and running, including using the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, for civil trials only: $1.8 million.

Provides funding to support arts organizations: $2 million.

Provides funding for emergency childcare: $3 million.

Revenue sources include contributions from the state and the federal CARES Act.



Executive Constantine previously submitted emergency supplemental budgets in March and May, which were later passed by the Council.



“Our COVID-19 response and recovery efforts continue and, as always, we place special emphasis on helping the most vulnerable stay safe. "This supplemental budget illustrates the breadth of our responsibilities, from new walk-up testing sites, to adding plexiglass and other safety protections to courtrooms, to ensuring arts organizations can continue to enrich our community once the danger has passed,” said Executive Constantine.





