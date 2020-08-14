New paramedic graduating class includes former Northshore Fire employee

New Harborview paramedic class

Photo courtesy Northshore Fire













After the expansion of Medic One to include all out-of-hospital emergencies, the time required to teach the larger curriculum, as well, has increased. The Paramedic Training Program is now approximately 2500 hours in length, and is completed in a period of ten months.





Exact course duration varies, depending on class size and student readiness. Harborview Medical Center, an affiliated teaching hospital of The University of Washington School of Medicine, houses the Training Program office, classrooms, a library, and student study areas.













Harborview's recent Paramedic graduating class includes former Northshore Fire employee, Pat Sullivan (pictured far right).