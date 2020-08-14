Case update August 12, 2020; Phased approach for visits to long term care facilities

Gov. Jay Inslee and officials from the state Department of Health and Department of Social and Health Services announced a phased Safe Start plan for long-term care facilities (LTCF) to safely allow visitors, provide trips for residents outside the facility, group activities, and more.

It goes into effect August 12. Strict restrictions on visitation currently in place for long term care facilities were important precautions to prevent the introduction of the virus but they have been very painful and challenging for residents and their loved ones.





The new plan will slowly unwind these restrictions in tandem with the overall county reopening. According to this framework, facilities that have not had a case in the last 28 days will be clear to allow controlled visitation and group activities, while following protocols and guidance for testing, screening and personal protective equipment (PPE).



What does this mean for facilities in King County? Phases in long term care facilities will mirror the phase of the county overall, except for those facilities with an open case in the last 28 days.





King County is currently in Phase 2 for overall reopening, as outlined in the Phased Approach to modifying social distancing. Thus, facilities in King County that have not had a case in the past 28 days and who adhere to guidance regarding testing and PPE will progress to Phase 2 of Safe Start for Long Term Care Facilities . Residents in these facilities who are unable to visit outdoors or remotely will be allowed visits from a single essential support person.





Case updates August 12, 2020



United States

cases 5,176,018 including 56,307 new cases in the past 24 hours

deaths 165,148 including 1,497 new deaths in the past 24 hours Washington state

cases 65,339 includes 637 new within 24 hours

hospitalizations 6,182 includes 45 new within 24 hours

deaths 1,736 includes 12 reported within 24 hours

King county

tested 307,132 - -38,191 The State Dept of Health provided an updated negative test total to correct data quality issues in the number of people with a negative test.

cases 17,204 - 225 in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 2,073 - 5 in previous 24 hours

deaths 685 - 5 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline

tested 8,512 - -1,011 The State Dept of Health provided an updated negative test total to correct data quality issues in the number of people with a negative test.

cases 530 - 2 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 101 - -1 new in previous 24 hours

deaths 61 - -1 additional deaths

Lake Forest Park

tested 1,821 - -240 The State Dept of Health provided an updated negative test total to correct data quality issues in the number of people with a negative test.

cases 51 - 0 new in previous 24 hours

hospitalizations 3 - 0 new

deaths 0 - 0 new







