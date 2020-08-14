Pre-order from many vendors at the Shoreline Farmers Market - then pick up on Saturday
Friday, August 14, 2020
This is the list of vendors who will be selling at the Shoreline Farmers Market on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10am to 3pm.
*Pre-Order available from many, as marked.
The market is set up by the Bank of America building on 15500 Westminster Way, near Central Market.
- * Alvarez Organic Farm: Dried beans, peanuts, shallots, basil, spring onions, corn
- Amador Farms: Stone fruit, cauliflower, corn, onions
- Bao Lor Flowers: Locally grown flowers in beautiful bouquets, Peonies in season
- *Farias Farm: Leafy greens, strawberries, raspberries, herbs, tomatoes, snap peas
- Finnriver Farm and Cidery: Hard cider made with PNW ingredients (every other week)
- * Hayton Farms: Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, teaberries, loganberries
- * Hogstead Farm: Eggs and heritage pork
- King’s Mozzarella: Fresh made mozzarella, marinated mozzarella, and burrata
- * La Liath Bakery: Sweets, delicious sweets (NOW every week!)
- La Pasta: Locally made pasta and sauces (every other week)
- Magana Farms: Cherries, dried fruits, melons, tomatoes, corn, peppers, and more
- Martin Family: Cherries, cider, apricots, peaches
- North Fork Soap: Handcraft soap, salves, and sprays made with PNW ingredients
- * Olsen Farms: Local organic lamb, beer, pork, jerky, and potatoes
- Our Family Farm: Strawberries, raspberries (every other week)
- * Patty Pan: Frozen tamales, burritos, chocolate, and fresh tortillas made in Shoreline
- * Rainy Day Bees: Hyper-local honey derived from Shoreline neighborhoods
- Skagit Gourmet Mushrooms: 8 varieties of mushrooms and mushroom kits
- Tall Grass Bakery: Locally baked breads, cookies, and granola
- Teng Garden: Locally grown flowers in beautiful bouquets
- The Mediterranean: Fresh hummus, dips, and pita (every other week)
- 314 Pie Food Truck
