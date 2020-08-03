Case updates August 3, 2020

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Deaths in Washington by sex and age


Case updates August 3, 2020

United States
  • cases 4,748,806 including 49,988 new cases in the past 24 hours
  • deaths 156,311 including 1,107 new deaths in the past 24 hours

Washington state
  • cases 60,084
  • hospitalizations 5,840
  • deaths 1,624

King county
  • tested 313,168 - 4,718 tests since yesterday
  • cases 15,946 - 167 in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 1,992 - 8 in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 656 - 7 in previous 24 hours

Shoreline
  • tested 8,733 - 117 tests in previous 24 hours
  • cases 508 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
  • hospitalizations 101- 1 new in previous 24 hours
  • deaths 61 - 0 additional death

Lake Forest Park
  • tested 1,871 - 19 new tests
  • cases 49
  • hospitalizations 4
  • deaths 1


