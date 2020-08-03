Case updates August 3, 2020
Thursday, August 6, 2020
United States
United States
- cases 4,748,806 including 49,988 new cases in the past 24 hours
- deaths 156,311 including 1,107 new deaths in the past 24 hours
Washington state
- cases 60,084
- hospitalizations 5,840
- deaths 1,624
King county
- tested 313,168 - 4,718 tests since yesterday
- cases 15,946 - 167 in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 1,992 - 8 in previous 24 hours
- deaths 656 - 7 in previous 24 hours
Shoreline
- tested 8,733 - 117 tests in previous 24 hours
- cases 508 - 2 new in previous 24 hours
- hospitalizations 101- 1 new in previous 24 hours
- deaths 61 - 0 additional death
Lake Forest Park
- tested 1,871 - 19 new tests
- cases 49
- hospitalizations 4
- deaths 1
