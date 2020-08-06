North City Jazz Walk 2020 will be online this year
Thursday, August 6, 2020
Do you remember attending the North City Jazz Walk event on a beautiful summer Tuesday night?
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Are you longing for the joy of summer music festivals?
Photo copyright Marc Weinberg
Next Tuesday August 11th, the North City Business Association is hosting the 14th Annual North City Jazz Walk -- online, at no cost -- to keep our community safe while still lifting its collective spirits through music.
Starting at 7:00pm, stream four local jazz bands via your computer, tablet, or phone… by clicking on a YouTube link that will be posted to our website and Facebook page a few days prior to the event.
Each band will play a 30-45 minute set, starting at 7:00 pm, with short breaks between sets.
Because this year’s event is entirely free, we encourage you to tip the musicians as generously as you can on the night of the event.
Visit North City Jazz Walk for all the details.
