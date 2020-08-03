Can Castle Contest and Food Drive

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Are you looking for ways to be creative this summer and help the community at the same time? 

Then be a part of the Shoreline Can Castle Contest!

To help stock the shelves at Hopelink and ensure that our community has access to healthy foods, we are hosting our first ever can castle competition. 

It is a creative way to collect much-needed food and have fun at the same time.

Register a team of friends, coworkers, neighbors, and/or family to create a structure made of canned and boxed foods. 

Following the contest there will be several locations where you can drop-off your food donations. Donated cans and boxed foods will go to Hopelink.

The contest runs August 3 through 16. For more information and to find out where to drop-off donations, visit the Shoreline Can Castle Contest webpage or call 206-801-2600.



