Addition to Shoreline council meeting Aug 10 - Eastside dog park

Friday, August 7, 2020

Eastside dog park
Photo by GM Weigand


The following item has been added to the agenda:

Study Item 9(c) Discussion of the Eastside Off Leash Area Lease Agreement with the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services

The City has been leasing land from the State of Washington Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) for the Eastside Off-leash Area since 2013 when the rent was $200/month. In June 2020 the rent increased to $1,000/month for July and August. In September the monthly rental rate will increase to $4,356. Council will discuss the options of negotiating a solution with DSHS by either September or October 15, 2020, or closing the Eastside Off-leash Area and replacing it with an interim off-lease area in James Keough Park.

