Shoreline council to consider a new 60 bed homeless shelter on Aurora

The Oak Tree on Aurora (formerly Arden Rehab)

could become a King county homeless shelter









By Diane Hettrick









In response to this Council direction, staff has been working to explore options for the siting of a 24/7 shelter for single homeless adults to serve the North King County area.





A convergence of recent events has created an opportunity for the siting of a shelter much more quickly than could have been anticipated.

In June, staff became aware that The Oaks at Forest Bay Nursing Home (The Oaks), (formerly Arden Rehab) located at 16357 Aurora Ave N, was closing and the property was going to be offered for sale.





Since that time, King County has expressed interest in leasing the property and partnering with the King County Housing Authority for potential acquisition.





King county would be able to take advantage of funds recently released by the federal Department of Commerce to purchase the property. Part of the requirements for getting the funds is that the shelter has to be up and running by December of this year.





As the facility is already in operation, this would require very little work for compliance.





The facility could serve as an emergency shelter for 60 single adults in the short term (likely three to seven years), and permanent supportive housing in the long term.





Even though it is a "study" item on the council agenda for Monday, August 10, 2020, it really is a decision. Shoreline's part in this is to change the zoning for the site. If they instruct staff to proceed, then it's a "go" for King county.





Shoreline would not own the site and would not be part of the purchase.





The King County Housing Authority owns multiple properties in Shoreline from apartment complexes to low income senior apartment buildings. Their mission is to buy property and keep rents affordable.





Lake City Partners would also partner with King county and the Housing Authority to run this shelter. They are a coalition formed to combat homelessness. Before COVID-19 they managed a homeless shelter that rotated among partner organizations. Many of the sites have since ceased to participate because of the pandemic.

















In April, Council adopted Council Goal No. 5, Action Step No. 7: Begin a process of developing partnerships with North King County cities and other key stakeholders in support of siting a 24/7 shelter/navigation center to serve homeless single adults in North King County.