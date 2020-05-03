Pink parking lot at North City Bistro
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Pink parking lot at North City Bistro
Photo by Cynthia Sheridan
Mother Nature did a perfect job of covering the North City Bistro lot with blossoms from neighboring cherry trees on a windy weekend afternoon. A swirl of white clouds streaked across the brilliant blue sky to complete this lovely spring palette.
The Bistro is closed for jazz and dining during the pandemic but is selling fine wines and hard liquor by the bottle and by the case. They deliver but you will need to go there (soon!) to see the pink parking lot.
