Dwight Stevens honored with a 96th birthday party in his cul de sac





He was a driving force behind the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza by City Hall and was still selling memorial bricks for the Plaza at events last year.



So on Saturday a few of his friends from the Shoreline Veterans Association and his neighbor Doug Ceretti planned to gather in his cul de sac near Echo Lake to present him with a flag for his flagpole and give him a birthday cake.





The cupcakes were made by the Edmonds Bakery and decorated

with the logo of the 8th Air Force, Dwight's WWII unit

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





Guests were served cupcakes decorated with Dwight's 8th Air Force WWII logo. Dwight was given a small cake of his own with similar decorations. All were made by Ken Bellingham of the Edmonds Bakery.



There were posters, gifts, cards, balloons and well wishes.





Guests stand at attention for the dedication of the new flag

Photo by Steven H. Robinson





During the event a new flag was installed and dedicated on the flagpole the veterans installed in the Stevens' yard last March. The flag was flown in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom before it was given to Dwight.





This year's cake was a personal size!

Photo by Jerry Pickard





Organizer Richard B. White said that "When we did Dwight’s 95th Birthday Celebration in 2019, his wife Helen requested No More than six people, which we honored. This year I called Helen and said, 'I am going to be going to Costco to Order a Sheet Cake like I did last year.' Helen said, 'Oh I think just a cupcake would be adequate.' I said, 'Well we are going to have 175 People in your front yard!!' Helen said, 'WHAT?!?!' and I started laughing so Helen knew I was kidding.



Richard's comment to Dwight at the end of the party was, "Okay Sir, next year we are going to be doing the same thing all over again, and I expect you to be here to Fully Participate!!"



--Diane Hettrick









But word got out and the gathering ended up attracting 40-50 well-wishers. Invited dignitaries included Mayor Will Hall and County Councilmember Rod Dembowski who helped Dwight with funding for the Shoreline Veterans' Recognition Plaza.